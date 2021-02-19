Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Wednesday, January 20th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $79,608.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $240,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $61,666.33.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.52. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.