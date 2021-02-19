James M. Zemlyak Sells 3,000 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SF stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,736,000 after acquiring an additional 770,121 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,864,000 after acquiring an additional 758,286 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,731,000 after acquiring an additional 654,166 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.