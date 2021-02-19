Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $53,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $337,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Shares of J opened at $112.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

