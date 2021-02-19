Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 6,204 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.2% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Intel by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

