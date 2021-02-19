Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 322 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

