Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

NYSE KO opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

