Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 39,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 189,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,105,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 438,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,760,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

VZ opened at $56.88 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

