Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

Shares of BA opened at $210.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $341.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

