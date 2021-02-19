Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

NYSE MMM opened at $180.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.72. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

