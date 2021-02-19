Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 450.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 51.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 806.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 346.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total value of $8,175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,021,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,073 shares of company stock valued at $92,993,792 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $792.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $821.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $760.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,590.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

