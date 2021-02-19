Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 146.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $90.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $93.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

