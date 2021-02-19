Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,109 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.26.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The company has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.09, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day moving average is $147.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,094,643 shares of company stock valued at $194,043,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

