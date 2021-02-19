Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.59. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on JACK. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other Jack in the Box news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.