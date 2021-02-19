J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.67 Per Share

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for J2 Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now expects that the technology company will earn $8.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.70. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JCOM. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

JCOM opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.85 and its 200-day moving average is $83.50. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,465,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,033,766 in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

