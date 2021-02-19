Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.86

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) (TSE:IVN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.86 and last traded at C$7.69, with a volume of 799708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.49.

IVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.83. The company has a current ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$9.47 billion and a PE ratio of -1,070.00.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total transaction of C$109,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$408,061.10. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total transaction of C$31,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$590,335.02.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

