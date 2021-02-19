ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITVPY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ITV from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

ITVPY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. 2,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. ITV has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $17.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

