iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 242,196 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 271,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200,007 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 227,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 166,260 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 148,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 186,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 137,129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

