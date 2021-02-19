iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.87. 146,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.52. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

