iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.83

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.83 and last traded at $95.54, with a volume of 11781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

