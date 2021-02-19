iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Raised by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 266.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,506 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 7.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $9,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,779. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.