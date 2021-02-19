iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 141,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 104,351 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3,342.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 99,379 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,870,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $104.12 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $106.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

