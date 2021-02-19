iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is MV Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 8.1% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $42,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after acquiring an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,160,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,883,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,864,000 after purchasing an additional 111,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,056,000 after purchasing an additional 261,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.80. 2,971,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75.

