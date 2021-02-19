iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,120,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,034,291 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 11.15% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $1,494,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.95. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

