iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB opened at $109.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.10. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.