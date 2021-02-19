iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of IDV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 502,469 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.