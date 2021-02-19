iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 434,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 122,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,271,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.07. 86,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $107.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

