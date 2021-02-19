iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $392.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.