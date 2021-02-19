iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000.

NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.55. 9,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,169. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $63.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

