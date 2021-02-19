Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Makes New $59.96 Million Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,214,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $865,090,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,342,000 after acquiring an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,989,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHNG. Royal Bank of Canada cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

