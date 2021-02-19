Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $102.56 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 779,855 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.30% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $102,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 267,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,779,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,385,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.16. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

