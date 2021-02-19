Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Cuts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,328 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.8% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $152,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

ICE stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.44. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,815,369.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,564,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,058 shares of company stock worth $13,515,331. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.