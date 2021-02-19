Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $266.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.15. The firm has a market cap of $760.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

