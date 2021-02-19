iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.98, but opened at $22.60. iQIYI shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 239,848 shares.

The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%.

IQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in iQIYI by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in iQIYI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iQIYI by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

