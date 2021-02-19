IPG Photonics Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $232.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,723,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

