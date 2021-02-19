Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will report $469.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $475.10 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $449.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.87.

INVH stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,049. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 165,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 61,535 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $12,060,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,214,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,770,000 after buying an additional 904,354 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 153,300 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

