Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at SVB Leerink

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Invitae from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Invitae stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $118,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $12,058,280.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,515,091.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,966 shares of company stock worth $33,781,199. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Invitae by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 6.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

