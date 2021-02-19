Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.52. 5,302,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $118,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 688,649 shares of company stock valued at $34,197,809. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.