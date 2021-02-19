Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,411 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,784% compared to the typical volume of 128 put options.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

