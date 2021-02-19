Investors Purchase Large Volume of Owens & Minor Put Options (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,538 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,288% compared to the average volume of 327 put options.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

OMI stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

OMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

