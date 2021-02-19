Investors Purchase High Volume of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Call Options (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,096 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,811% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

NYSE SOI opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.31 million, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.