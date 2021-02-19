Investors Purchase High Volume of Permianville Royalty Trust Call Options (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,619% compared to the typical volume of 128 call options.

PVL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,194. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

