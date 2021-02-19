Investors Purchase High Volume of Endo International Put Options (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,258 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,169% compared to the typical volume of 651 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on ENDP. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.