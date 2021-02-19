Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $106.40 and last traded at $108.29. 3,398,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,686,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after buying an additional 227,693 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,107,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after buying an additional 142,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,294,000.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

