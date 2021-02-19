Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 80,016 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,894% compared to the average daily volume of 1,144 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

FXC opened at $77.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.