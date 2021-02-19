Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invacare from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

IVC opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $302.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invacare news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $91,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 252.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 60,191 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

