Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) General Counsel John B. Pisaris Sells 40,000 Shares

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 497,410 shares in the company, valued at $721,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

INUV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 4,781,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,925,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.36. Inuvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 817,625 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INUV. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.