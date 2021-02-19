Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $406.86.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Intuit by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $415.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $380.52 and its 200-day moving average is $348.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $109.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

