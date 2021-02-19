Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.85

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 27673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.25 million and a PE ratio of 205.00.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Gaffney sold 111,500 shares of Intouch Insight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,757,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,054,356.60. Insiders sold a total of 205,500 shares of company stock valued at $134,760 in the last three months.

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

