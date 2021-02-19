Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $4.78. Interpace Biosciences shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 8,288 shares traded.

IDXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $16.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. Equities analysts predict that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

