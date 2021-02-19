International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Receives GBX 220.87 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.87 ($2.89).

IAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of LON:IAG traded up GBX 8.05 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 165.75 ($2.17). The stock had a trading volume of 36,554,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 640 ($8.36). The stock has a market cap of £8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

